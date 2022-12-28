Northwestern University’s plans to rebuild Ryan Field are sure to be one of the top stories of 2023.
Today we’re asking our readers what the outcome should be — what your views are about six possible options.
Some options may be highly improbable — but we think it’s worth knowing where Evanstonians are coming from on the issue as the university’s effort to win City Council approval for the project unfolds.
Please submit the survey form only once. Multiple submissions will not be counted.
Not meaning to offend anybody, but most Evanstonians have no idea and little appreciation of the amount of direct benefits and longterm ancillary benefits the university provides. Build the stadium.
The small number of houses within 2-3 blocks of stadium area do experience some
disturbance a few times per year, but they knew this when buying and should not
kill future improvement to the area. They will be a few loud voices and are only looking out for their own convenience….maybe 10-20 days out of 365 days per year.
If the stadium is to be replaced, the City should require underground parking to relieve the neighborhood (and the golf course) from cars everywhere.
I favor building a new stadium at the current site and allowing concerts.
Bring on the updated stadium. Love the new energy it will bring to the area. Evanston needs the additional revenue.
The Ryan Field controversy is not about rebuilding the stadium. Build the stadium. The larger question is about zoning and why should a Northwestern University -a non on profit corporation with an educational purpose and who has a $15+ billion dollar endowment be allowed to operate commercial/professional operations and in a property tax exempt district. People forget that in 1929 when NU built the stadium off their main campus it was with the understanding that it was for amatuer non professional purposes. The stadium was built in the center of residential neighborhoods and no one I have heard is opposing the building of the stadium for educational amatuer purposes.
It is wrong to belittle the 1000s of families who oppose commercial use in the u2 district. If the city were to plan to bring in a huge entertainment venue, and put it in any neighborhood, there would be controversy. NU could have decided to build it on their main campus where they have acres and acres of land, 2 parking garages, most of students are gone during the summer. But they choose not to.
The for profit commercial use NU wants is a goldmine for NU and of course something every other property taxpaying business and owner would want-
Northwestern University can ask to exploit the zoning ordinance and the neighborhoods but it is up to the city council to stand up and say NO. If NU wants to play like a commercial entity , I would ask that they don’t ask for sweetheart zoning and should pay property taxes on the land they want to use for commercial/ professional purposes and the 37.5 acres of tax exempt land they have in the U2 district would generate about 18 million dollars a. years for the Evanston city and schools. (This estimate is based on the the 1710 central street commercial property which sits on 1 acre and generates over $600,000 in tax revenue. ) If the property were zoned residential each acre would be generating about $200,000 based on the Kendall College properties.
The city taxpayers pay for the infrastructure that enables NU to have good roads, fire dept, water, sidewalks, garbage pick up , street lights, beaches, parks and rec, which their students, employees and visitors use. At one time in the late 1800s NU may have paid for the infrastructure, but that operations burdens has been turned over to resident taxpayers, so please , everyone who says Evanston would fail without NU, it just is not true. A college town can be attractive and fun, but NU owns over 300 acres of tax exempt land and those acres would generate a lot of revenue.
I think NU and the City can have a healthier financial relationship -one that benefits the residents.
NU doesn’t get extra credit points for paying the water taxes, electric taxes , permit fees -every resident pays those. In 2018 they earned over $93,000,000 on sports activities alone and the city athletic tax generated was a measley $1,080,000.
NU does not have a fire department, the tax payers provide that for NU. People talk about the Good Neighbor Fund, that was $5,000,000 given to the city over 5 years and NU and city decided how it was spent. The money stopped 1 or 2 years ago. Just because NU wants to do it does not mean they should be able to do it.
^^this^^
It shocks me how many people fall for the flashy marketing and completely ignore the larger issue with how NU takes advantage of the city and its citizens. During such a decisive time with so much debate about the haves and the have nots, it’s long past due for NU to start paying their fair share and relieve the burden on Evanston’s most vulnerable citizens.
I favor building a new stadium at the current site and allowing concerts.
BUILD THE STADIUM. We need more life in Evanston, it’s been slowly declining for years. Restaurants and other entities are fleeing. We need to bring back life to this City.
Build the stadium. Flex to the current market environment. Zone appropriately (but not too restrictively) to benefit Evanston and the University. There is common ground here that can be achieved.
The University is offering the city a huge one in a generation benefit here. Paying for it all. It will be an $800M crown jewel with parks and beautiful aesthetics. They will do it right and first class.
Some concerts might pep up the area. Revitalize some businesses along Central Street and even some surrounding neighborhoods. Ever seen some business areas of Wilmette recently? (note: it needs help). Some new shops and restaurants might do the community and small businesses good!
Leave a comment