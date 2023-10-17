Evanston police say a 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with sexual assaults on two women at Albany Care.

Cmdr. Ryan Glew says police were called to the facility at 901 Maple Ave. about 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Glew says police took a resident of Albany Care, Danny Womack, into custody. He’s now being held at the Cook County jail following a hearing Tuesday in Skokie District Court.

He’s been charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Glew says one of the two women attacked was in her 70s. The age of the other victim wasn’t available.

Albany Care, at 901 Maple Ave., is a 417-bed intermediate care facility for the treatment of people suffering from chronic mental illnesses.

Glew says Albany Care officials have assisted with the police investigation but that the department will keep all relevant state agencies and regulatory bodies apprised of the situation.