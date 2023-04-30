A 20-year-old Evanston man has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting incident on the lakefront earlier this month that left one man dead and two teenagers injured.
Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says Jalen K. Murray, who lives in the 1600 block of Fowler Avenue, was arrested Friday and charged with first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the case.
Glew says two small groups of people were having a verbal altercation outside the entry to Clark Street Beach in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road about 8:10 p.m. on April 12 when at least one person fired a handgun striking the three victims and killing 18-year-old Jaquis Irby of 8500 Niles Center Road in Skokie.
Murray appeared in bond court Saturday and was ordered held on $750,000 bond. His next court date is Tuesday in Skokie district court.
Glew says the investigation into the murder of Irby remains active and anyone with information about the incident is encourage to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.