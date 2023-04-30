Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says Jalen K. Murray, who lives in the 1600 block of Fowler Avenue, was arrested Friday and charged with first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the case.

Glew says two small groups of people were having a verbal altercation outside the entry to Clark Street Beach in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road about 8:10 p.m. on April 12 when at least one person fired a handgun striking the three victims and killing 18-year-old Jaquis Irby of 8500 Niles Center Road in Skokie.