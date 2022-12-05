A 90-year-old woman was accosted by a suspect who shoved her into the rear if her residence to enter her home. This among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

HOME INVASION

1400 Ridge

A 90-year-old woman, returning from throwing out garbage to the rear of her home, was met by a suspect who shoved her into the back door in the 1400 block of Ridge at about 10 a.m. Sunday. A neighbor came to the victim’s rescue and retrieved items taken by the suspect, who then fled on foot.

BATTERY

2223 Ridge

Arijit U. Biswas, 28, of 2223 Ridge Ave., was arrested at that address at 12:26 p.m. Saturday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

700 Asbury

Tools and construction equipment were taken from a garage in the 700 block of Asbury Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday.

1900 Hartrey

A purple Mongoose mountain bicycle was taken from a closed porch area of a residence in the 1900 block of Hartrey Avenue between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1000 Howard

A community center in the 1000 block of Howard Street was damaged by cinder blocks around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

THEFT

1600 Dodge

A Trek bicycle was taken from a residence in the 1600 block of Dodge Avenue around midnight Wednesday.

2200 Foster

Packages were taken from a residence in the 2200 block of Foster Street between Nov. 27 and 1:11 p.m. Friday.

1800 Norwood

Cash was stolen from a residence in the 1800 block of Norwood Court between noon on Nov. 28 and noon on Thursday.

1200 Howard

A red Hyundai Elantra was stolen rom a lot in the 1200 block of Howard Street between 8:30 p.m. and 9:08 p.m. Sunday.

1600 Sherman

Cosmetics were taken from the Target store, in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue, around 11 a.m. Friday.

1600 Chicago

Food items were taken from the Whole Foods grocery store in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday.

TRAFFIC

900 Lake

Jair Acosta, 20, of 6251 N. Mozart St., Chicago, was arrested at 900 Lake St. at 7:37 a.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation.

2121 Cleveland

Jacqueline Gomez, 46, of 213 Richmond St., was arrested at 2121 Cleveland St. at 9:23 p.m. Saturday and charged with driving under the influence.

Oakton at Grey

Lililani F. Malone, 21, of 546 Dodge Ave., was arrested at Oakton Street and Grey Avenue at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

