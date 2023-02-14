Only two students in Evanston/Skokie District 65 have been suspended so far in the current school year, versus 125 in the same period last year.

Those numbers on disciplinary exclusion from class and/or the school were among student behavior data presented to a combined school board committee on Monday afternoon.

The report containing those numbers says “Suspensions have decreased significantly this year because of the increased implementation of restorative practices throughout the district.”

Restorative practices incorporate counseling, the opportunity for the perpetrator to apologize in person to the victim, and the hope of building positive relationships.

The number of disciplinary referrals is also down. There were 4,551 such referrals from August 2022 through January 2023. While that may seem like a lot, most referrals are for relatively minor infractions. And the decrease is dramatic when compared to the same time frame in the previous school year, which saw 12,378.

“We’re on a really good pace” to keep the numbers declining, said Superintendent Devon Horton.

However, Horton also acknowledged that “we know the springtime brings challenges.”

One problem which can lead to disciplinary referrals is bullying, and while the total number of referrals is declining, school officials have also noticed a disturbing increase in bullying.

Elijah Palmer, the district’s director of culture and climate, told the board members that “a lot of the root causes of bullying start outside school,” and often involve social media. Elijah Palmer at District 65 combined policy and buidlngs committee meeting on Monday.

In his written report, Palmer said, “There have been a few incidences that required immediate attention to assist with parent conferences,” with specific safety plans being developed for potential victims “to provide a sense of security to those families.”

He also noted that a number of bulling investigations are still ongoing.

Palmer said there have been problems lately at Nichols, Lincolnwood, Dewey and King Arts, plus, of course, the incident where a student brought a loaded gun to Chute Middle School.

Last month overall, Palmer said, the “behaviors have escalated to the point that [some] schools are having town meetings to bring awareness to what is taking place.”

On the positive side, the adminstration noted that 82 additional staff members have been trained in crisis prevention since last fall, which may be one reason why the number of suspensions is going down, because staff can intervene before things escalate.

In addition, a new mentorship program at Haven Middle School, the scene of many discipline issues last year, had a celebration where liaison workers hired to provide support to students having behavioral issues met with families.

Palmer reported that the mentorshp program has helped create “a lot of the positive praise now that is being received now at Haven.”

At a future meeting, Palmer will present the results of a districtwide bullying survey, dealing with the behavior itself, “hot spots” in the schools where it is occurring, as well as common places off campus.

Board president Sergio Hernandez noted the importance of bullying prevention, saying “we want everybody to belong.”