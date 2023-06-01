The manager of Evanston’s climate action programs told 3rd Ward residents Wednesday night that the city is working on several fronts to respond to climate issues.

Cara Pratt said that, thanks to a funding increase improved by the City Council for this year, she’s no longer working solo and has added two people to her staff.

She said the city is working both to mitigate harm to the environment and to compensate for the degradation of climate conditions.

Pratt said projects in the pipeline to carry out the city’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan include installing solar panels on city buildings and implementing a program that would offer solar technology to low income households, funded by an earmark obtained by Sen. Dick Durbin.

Other efforts include promoting a One Stop Shop for retrofitting affordable housing to make such properties more energy efficient.

Electrifying city vehicles and beefing up charging stations around town is also a goal in the near future. Reviews are underway to determine how to make public transportation more green, as well as how to align the management of the city’s green space and lakefront with climate concerns.

Pratt also said that the “Sustain Evanston” program has been relaunched. This incentive program offers grants of up to $25,000 for small businesses and private property owners who want assistance in adopting sustainability measures aligning with CARP’s goals.

On other issues, Ald. Melissa Wynne said she expects to hold a community meeting about a planned 60-unit affordable housing development on the city parking lot at 504 South Blvd. later this month or in early July.

And she said she wants to see the results of an independent economic impact study the city has commissioned about Northwestern University’s Ryan Field project before deciding whether to support the planned new stadium — saying it appeared to be geared toward “putting somebody’s name on a shiny new building.