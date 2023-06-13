A city staff report says Evanston faces a likely cost of $145 million to $275 million to repair or replace four key public buildings.
And that’s on top of nearly $15 million in emergency repairs and new construction work planned for those buildings and two others this year and next.
“That was grim, but thank you very much,” Mayor Daniel Biss said after City Engineer Lara Biggs finished the report Monday night.
Council members who responded to the report appeared committed to doing something about the issue — but exactly what to do — beyond holding some town hall discussions — remained unclear.
Top focus was on the 1949-vintage Police and Fire Headquarters building. At 58,000 square feet, the report says it has only two-thirds of the space needed for the current department staff. The report estimates its repair or replacement cost at between $50 million and $100 million.
Chief Schenita Stewart said the poor condition of the building has led to Evanston losing officers to other departments — like Arlington Heights — that have better facilities.
The building doesn’t send a message that the employees are valued, Mayor Biss said. “We have to act on this,” he added, to provide the public safety services the city needs.
The Arlington Heights building was completed in 2018. The new 70,000 square foot structure, next to village hall, was built on the site of the old 38,000 square foot station that opened in 1979.
Biss said he wanted a pragmatic discussion to develop “fundamentally functional facilities.”
But Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said the city should go beyond that to consider what value “a beautiful building” would add to the community.
Reid said he’d been impressed when he visited Long Beach, California, recently for a conference and saw the cluster of buildings — for city offices, police and fire agencies, and the coastal city’s port authority — that fill a downtown block.
Long Beach, with a population of 451,000 people, is nearly six times the size of Evanston.
Unlike the police station, which staff deem to be too small, the Evanston Civic Center, built in two phases in the early 20th century as a private school and converted for the city’s use in 1978, is considered too large for the city’s staffing needs.
Like the police station, the staff report estimates its repair or replacement cost at between $50 million and $100 million.
There has been frequent discussion of relocating the Civic Center to downtown Evanston, in part to provide more daytime customers for downtown businesses, but the council has failed for decades to make a commitment about whether to replace or make major upgrades to the building.
The two other buildings cited in the report as having major future cost concerns are the Service Center, estimated to need $35 million to $55 million of work, and the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, estimated to need $10 million to $20 million in upgrades.
Facilities and Fleet Manager Sean Ciolek told council members that the city does have a budget for facilities maintenance, but that it’s just a drop in the bucket for what would be needed to properly care for the city’s buildings.
Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) said the council should stop repeating its mistakes and that he wanted to keep “all options on the table” regarding whether to rehab or replace the key buildings.
Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) said the council needed to schedule an executive session to discuss the public safety building issues. It appears the city needs a new building to provide those services, he added.
Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) agreed that police and fire likely need a totally new facility — and then the council needs to consider a replacement for the Civic Center, Revelle said, because the city may want to co-locate those facilities.
The Council voted to approve emergency repairs to the police station elevator, but took no formal action on the rest of the facilities issues.
Are you kidding me? Evanston needs $145 million to $275 million to repair or replace four public buildings, plus another $15 million in emergency repairs. At the top, that’s $290 million, more than a quarter billion of money that we do not have.
When you underfund or ignore your infrastructure it never repairs itself. Day by day, month by month, year by year, infrastructure erodes until it fails. To put it simply, you shouldn’t wait for it to rain before fixing your roof.
These building problems have been in front of the mayor, the city manager, aldermen, and city staff for a decade and their collective inaction – which is borderline negligent – is a front-and-center example of the dysfunctional city leadership in Evanston.
Too often our leaders use Evanston as a “petri dish” for social experiments that waste money (this may be Evanston’s superpower) and take time away from our very real problems – infrastructure, crime and safety, economic development, and education.
It’s long past time to start seriously managing the city and time to stop with the ridiculous social engineering distractions. Maybe if we spent less time (zero time) on reparations, defunding the police, guaranteed payments, environmental justice (whatever that is), hookah lounges, video poker, psychedelic mushrooms, topless beaches, addict shelters, rock throwing, and anti-business regulations, we’d be better prepared to guard against the giant fiscal boulder that is about to hit and wipe out Evanston.
The old saying “lead, follow, or get out of the way” comes to mind. In my opinion, the city manager, mayor, and six of the nine aldermen (Clare Kelly, Bobby Burns, and Tom Suffredin are the only competent members) need to follow or get out of the way because they are not leaders, and it’s not even close.
The size of Evanston’s civic incompetence is matched only by the enormity of our now very real infrastructure crisis.
Someone light the Bat Signal, Evanston needs Batman.
