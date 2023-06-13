A city staff report says Evanston faces a likely cost of $145 million to $275 million to repair or replace four key public buildings.

And that’s on top of nearly $15 million in emergency repairs and new construction work planned for those buildings and two others this year and next.

“That was grim, but thank you very much,” Mayor Daniel Biss said after City Engineer Lara Biggs finished the report Monday night.

Council members who responded to the report appeared committed to doing something about the issue — but exactly what to do — beyond holding some town hall discussions — remained unclear. Evanston’s Police Headquarters. Credit: Google, 2018.

Top focus was on the 1949-vintage Police and Fire Headquarters building. At 58,000 square feet, the report says it has only two-thirds of the space needed for the current department staff. The report estimates its repair or replacement cost at between $50 million and $100 million.

Chief Schenita Stewart said the poor condition of the building has led to Evanston losing officers to other departments — like Arlington Heights — that have better facilities. The police headquarters in Arlington Heights. Credit: Google, 2019.

The building doesn’t send a message that the employees are valued, Mayor Biss said. “We have to act on this,” he added, to provide the public safety services the city needs.

The Arlington Heights building was completed in 2018. The new 70,000 square foot structure, next to village hall, was built on the site of the old 38,000 square foot station that opened in 1979.

Biss said he wanted a pragmatic discussion to develop “fundamentally functional facilities.”

But Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said the city should go beyond that to consider what value “a beautiful building” would add to the community.

Reid said he’d been impressed when he visited Long Beach, California, recently for a conference and saw the cluster of buildings — for city offices, police and fire agencies, and the coastal city’s port authority — that fill a downtown block. The Civic Center in Long Beach, California. Credit: Google, 2022.

Long Beach, with a population of 451,000 people, is nearly six times the size of Evanston.

Unlike the police station, which staff deem to be too small, the Evanston Civic Center, built in two phases in the early 20th century as a private school and converted for the city’s use in 1978, is considered too large for the city’s staffing needs.

Like the police station, the staff report estimates its repair or replacement cost at between $50 million and $100 million.

There has been frequent discussion of relocating the Civic Center to downtown Evanston, in part to provide more daytime customers for downtown businesses, but the council has failed for decades to make a commitment about whether to replace or make major upgrades to the building.

The two other buildings cited in the report as having major future cost concerns are the Service Center, estimated to need $35 million to $55 million of work, and the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, estimated to need $10 million to $20 million in upgrades.

Facilities and Fleet Manager Sean Ciolek told council members that the city does have a budget for facilities maintenance, but that it’s just a drop in the bucket for what would be needed to properly care for the city’s buildings.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) said the council should stop repeating its mistakes and that he wanted to keep “all options on the table” regarding whether to rehab or replace the key buildings.

Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) said the council needed to schedule an executive session to discuss the public safety building issues. It appears the city needs a new building to provide those services, he added.

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) agreed that police and fire likely need a totally new facility — and then the council needs to consider a replacement for the Civic Center, Revelle said, because the city may want to co-locate those facilities.

The Council voted to approve emergency repairs to the police station elevator, but took no formal action on the rest of the facilities issues.