The driver of a Dodge Caravan accused a group of teenagers for pummeling his car with rocks. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
800 Sherman
The driver of a 2010 Dodge Caravan told police that a group of teenagers damaged his car with rocks, breaking a window, as he drove in the 800 block of Sherman Avenue at about 3 p.m. Monday.

BATTERY
1703 Orrington
Erik Balleza, 28, address unknown, was arrested at 1703 Orrington Ave. at 9:43 a.m. Thursday and charged with battery.

BURGLARY
101 Asbury
Barbara S. Thomas, 31, of 14436 Kimbark Ave., Dolton, was arrested at 101 Asbury Ave. at 10:14 a.m. on Dec. 1 and charged with burglary.

800 Elmwood
Documents were taken from an unlocked 2017 Ford in the 800 block of Elmwood Avenue between 3 p.m. Sunday and 7:35 p.m. Monday.

3000 Park
Someone gained entry to an unlocked Toyota in the 3000 block of Park Place around midnight Sunday, but nothing was reported missing.

300 Sherman
 A wallet and its contents were removed from an unlocked 2018 Jeep in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue between 9 p.m. Sunday and 6:26 a.m. Monday.

THEFT
800 Hinman
Someone gained entry to a garage in the 800 block of Hinman Avenue between Dec. 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesday and stole a Trek Marlin bicycle.

300 Sherman
A gray 2021 Kia K5 was stolen from the 300 block of Sherman Avenue between 9 p.m. Sunday and 6:26 a.m. Monday.

1600 Sherman
Clothing items were stolen from Gearhead Outfitters, in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue, around 1 p.m. Friday.

TRAFFIC
7700 Western
Gabrielle Etiene Cervantes-Pulkownik, 56, of 10443 Majestic Drive, Largo, was arrested at 7700 N. Western Ave., Chicago, at 1:32 p.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation.

1454 Elmwood
Darious E. Wiley, 29, of 3336 Church St., Skokie, was arrested at 1454 Elmwood Ave. at 3:35 p.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document:

December_-_13DRDownload

Charles Bartling

cbartling@comcast.net

A resident of Evanston since 1975, Chuck Bartling holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and has extensive experience as a reporter and editor for daily newspapers, radio...

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *