The driver of a Dodge Caravan accused a group of teenagers for pummeling his car with rocks. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

800 Sherman

The driver of a 2010 Dodge Caravan told police that a group of teenagers damaged his car with rocks, breaking a window, as he drove in the 800 block of Sherman Avenue at about 3 p.m. Monday.

BATTERY

1703 Orrington

Erik Balleza, 28, address unknown, was arrested at 1703 Orrington Ave. at 9:43 a.m. Thursday and charged with battery.

BURGLARY

101 Asbury

Barbara S. Thomas, 31, of 14436 Kimbark Ave., Dolton, was arrested at 101 Asbury Ave. at 10:14 a.m. on Dec. 1 and charged with burglary.

800 Elmwood

Documents were taken from an unlocked 2017 Ford in the 800 block of Elmwood Avenue between 3 p.m. Sunday and 7:35 p.m. Monday.

3000 Park

Someone gained entry to an unlocked Toyota in the 3000 block of Park Place around midnight Sunday, but nothing was reported missing.

300 Sherman

A wallet and its contents were removed from an unlocked 2018 Jeep in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue between 9 p.m. Sunday and 6:26 a.m. Monday.

THEFT

800 Hinman

Someone gained entry to a garage in the 800 block of Hinman Avenue between Dec. 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesday and stole a Trek Marlin bicycle.

300 Sherman

A gray 2021 Kia K5 was stolen from the 300 block of Sherman Avenue between 9 p.m. Sunday and 6:26 a.m. Monday.

1600 Sherman

Clothing items were stolen from Gearhead Outfitters, in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue, around 1 p.m. Friday.

TRAFFIC

7700 Western

Gabrielle Etiene Cervantes-Pulkownik, 56, of 10443 Majestic Drive, Largo, was arrested at 7700 N. Western Ave., Chicago, at 1:32 p.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation.

1454 Elmwood

Darious E. Wiley, 29, of 3336 Church St., Skokie, was arrested at 1454 Elmwood Ave. at 3:35 p.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: