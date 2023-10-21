Evanston police say shoplifters struck various stores 10 times between Tuesday and Thursday this week.

Four of the incidents happened in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue, three in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue and one each in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue, the 1900 block of Dempster Street and the 2100 block of Green Bay Road.

Most of the incident happened in drug or grocery stores and items taken ranged from toothpaste and laundry detergent to alcohol and sunglasses

A 2020 Subaru was stolen from the 900 block of Greenwood Street, two cars lost their catalytic converters and two bicycles were stolen.