Evanston police say shoplifters struck various stores 10 times between Tuesday and Thursday this week.
Four of the incidents happened in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue, three in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue and one each in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue, the 1900 block of Dempster Street and the 2100 block of Green Bay Road.
Most of the incident happened in drug or grocery stores and items taken ranged from toothpaste and laundry detergent to alcohol and sunglasses
A 2020 Subaru was stolen from the 900 block of Greenwood Street, two cars lost their catalytic converters and two bicycles were stolen.
One of the key offenders came to Evanston about a month ago.
He stole from Peet’s and Whole Foods on the same day (on Whole Foods video) He was in Commonwealth a few weeks ago, strangely picking up shorts. I alerted workers.
We have to be clear with these non-Evanston criminals, vagrants and panhandlers destroying our city. LEAVE!
If these bad actors are recruited here by Connections, Hilda’s, Methadone clinic, IFC, 5XX Dempster etc, those organizations should be held responsible and billed for the cost to businesses and police.
This week, a new influx of 30 people from outside Evanston will descend upon our neighborhoods for free housing from InterFaith Action.
Last year, police were called many times to navigate the disorder caused by these people.
Who signed us up for this mess?
Leave a comment