Nancy Temkin says she’s desperate.

Not only does the 75-year-old Evanston resident have to deal with significant, ongoing medical problems, but Temkin says she was recently hit with another crisis: having to move.

“Dear Nancy,” reads the notice from her new property management company, Quadrel Realty.

“This email is to inform you that we will not be renewing your lease once it expires.”

“You will need to hand over posession of your unit on April 30, 2023.”

Temkin says the new owner plans big rent increases, and notes there’s no way she can afford another what she believes could be an additional $400-$500 per month. (She’s at $1371 now).

And Temkin believes she’s not alone.

Her 1930-vintage building, at 605-617 Hinman Ave., along with four other Evanston apartment structures, totaling more than 160 units, were sold last summer by Wirtz Residential to Chicago-based North Park Ventures for $35.3 million.

Quadrel is the management company for these North Park structures.

North Park specializes in multi-family properties that need renovation, making a profit by fixing them up and then raising rents.

That leaves Nancy Temkin and her neighbors caught in the middle of a big transaction.

It’s unclear how many tenants in the former Wirtz buildings will get non-renewal notices. Neither North Park nor Quadrel have responded to Evanston Now’s efforts to contact them.

However, Temkin believes it’s inevitable that all residents will be facing her dilemma sooner or later.

“Neighbors were congregating in the courtyard,” she said in an email to Evanston Now, “trying to figure out what to do.”

For Temkin, with affordable housing so hard to find in Evanston, desperate times call for desperate measures.

She’s started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money, and has also contacted a fair housing group called Open Communities, asking for help.

That group, in turn, has asked Quadrel for a two-month extension on the lease termination, as a “reasonable accommodation” for her disability.

In its letter to Quadrel, Open Communities says Temkin has been “a responsible tenant and current on her rent the past six years.”

Open Communities is also requesting that Quadrel “consider assisting Ms.Temkin with … relocation expenses … to help alleviate the burden of this transaction.”

Quadrel’s lease termination message says the time frame, April 30, does meet the City of Evanston’s requirement of 120 days notice.

The message also says property management will provide move-out instructions.

However, it also states that if she is “interested in transferring” into a renovated unit, let them know and they will “schedule a time to see some.” Rental amounts are not mentioned.

Temkin says she can’t afford anything more expensive, in her current building or elsewhere.

She wants to stay in Evanston, but tells Evanston Now “I have no family, and nowhere to live. Where the hell am I going to go?”