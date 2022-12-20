A 2018 Tesla, parked in Evanston’s Maple Avenue parking garage, sustained damage from a pry tool around 5 p.m. Sunday. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
1800 Maple
A pry tool was used to damage a window and door of a 2018 Tesla, parked in the city’s Maple Avenue garage, between 5 p.m. and 5:22 p.m. Sunday.

500 Elmwood
A 2015 Chevrolet was damaged by scratches in the 500 block of Elmwood Avenue between 10 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.

Dempster at Sherman
Ozgur Aydin, 46, of 1245 Elmwood Ave., was arrested at Dempster Street and Sherman Avenue at 7:55 a.m. Monday and charged with criminal damage to property.

BATTERY
514 South Boulevard
Damien Leonard Mitchell, 33, of 514 South Boulevard, was arrested at that address at 9:05 p.m. Monday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY
800 Chicago
A bicycle was stolen from a storage area at a residence in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday by someone with a pry tool.

OTHER
827 Church
Darryl C. Walton, address unknown, was arrested at 827 Church St. at 8:36 a.m. Sunday and charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

THEFT
1810 Hartrey
Cynthia B. Jordan, 53, address unknown, was arrested at 1810 Hartrey Ave. at 7:19 p.m. Monday and charged with theft.

1200 Chicago
A wallet and its contents were stolen from a customer at Trader Joe’s grocery store in the 1200 block of Chicago Avenue between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday.

1100 Chicago
A wallet and its contents were stolen from a customer at the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 10.

1600 Chicago
Alcoholic products were taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue between 5:40 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

1200 Howard
A black 2018 Toyota Camry was stolen from the 1200 block of Howard Street between midnight and 4:22 p.m. Monday.

100 Custer
A catalytic converter was removed from a 2017 Kia in the 100 block of Custer Avenue between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:35 a.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

