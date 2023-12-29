Families at the Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies might find out in a couple of weeks if their program will cease to exist.

Or, they may not find out for a couple of years.

The ongoing debate over the K-8 bilingual (TWI) magnet school is back on the District 65 Board of Education agenda on Jan. 16.

Recently, the board informally and unofficially voted 4-3 in a straw poll to end the Rhodes K-8 program.

Kindergarten through 5th grade TWI would go in the new 5th Ward school when it opens, now projected as Fall 2026, two years behind schedule. Rhodes middle schoolers, grades 6-8, would go to Haven, which would get a TWI program.

The Rhodes building would close and be sold.

But ending the current, single-building K-8 TWI is not going over well with parents, who have repeatedly told the board that keeping K-8 TWI in one facility is the top priority, not just shifting some Rhodes kids to a new 5th Ward structure.

There is “Plan B” before the school board as well, which would keep Rhodes open until attendance boundaries are redrawn for all D65 schools, to recognize the reality of shrinking enrollment.

That plan would appear to save Rhodes in its current site awhile beyond 2026-27, if the district decides to keep the program K-8 TWI. Under this scenario, K-8 Rhodes would move to another D65 building being closed as the district downsizes. No timetable yet.

Three board members informally favored this “wait and see” option, but again, no official vote was taken.

Of course, none of this would even be on the table if cost projections for the 5th Ward School had not come wildly over what was first promised.

As originally approved by the board in March 2022, the new building was to cost $40 million, with the price covered by savings through reduced busing. The school would be K-8 for up to 1,000 children, with the entire Bessie Rhodes program becoming a “school within a school” in Ward 5.

But other than the new building being in the 5th Ward, not one of those original promises is true any more.

The $25 million cost overrun has been trimmed by shrinking the building down to 600 kids, K-5, eliminating the Rhodes “school within a school,” and acknowledging the reality that the busing reductions will only produce a fraction of the projected transportation savings. Latest 5th Ward School drawings, with multipurpose room in orange.

On Jan. 22, the board is expected to vote officially on what is now a $48.4 million project. That’s likely to pass, as it was unanimously favored in the recent straw poll. The new building would return a neighborhood school to an historically Black neighborhood which has not had a local school building for decades.

Other major issues face District 65 in 2024, including selection of a superintendent to replace Devon Horton.

After receiving a contract extension and a raise, Horton still left District 65 in the summer for a larger district in suburban Atlanta.

Horton, who had engineered the 5th Ward school approval, and claimed the cost would be $40 million and covered by bus savings, was then gone, leaving it to his interim replacement, Assistant Superintendent Angel Turner, to break the new financial realities to the board.

It’s unclear if Turner will apply for the job permanently. The search process for candidates will start shortly, with the plan to select a new D65 leader well before the current school year ends.

Whoever the superintendent turns out to be, that individual will have a very full plate with lots of unappetizing choices.

The business office says another $4 million needs to be cut from the next school year’s budget, there are ongoing efforts to increase academic performance while reducing the achievement gap between white students and students of color, and the contract for the teachers union runs out this fall, meaning higher salaries and higher costs are coming.

There will also be more discussion, if not a decision, on closing schools. And if you think the Rhodes families are unhappy, just wait until the prospect of losing a beloved neighborhood institution hits more neighborhoods.