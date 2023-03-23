A new economic development report says Evanstonians are down on the city and its downtown shopping district. It offers a raft of suggestions for how to improve the reality and the perceptions.

The Evanston Thrives report, developed by a consulting firm for the city, has been in the works since last July and has involved interviews with merchants, city staff and local residents.

It’s scheduled to be posted on the city website later today after highlights were reviewed by the city’s Economic Development Committee Wednesday night. Consultant Sarah Kellerman discussed the report with the commiittee.

The report, listing six critical factors for success. starts with a plea: “Don’t allow your perception of the city to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

It adds, “The business-owners, residents and even local leaders are perpetuating a narrative that Evanston is “dead” or “empty,” which overlooks a lot of the market strengths and uniqueness the city has to offer.”

“Even if Evanston isn’t as vibrant or active as it once was,” the report says, “a community that has given up on itself has no hope for a better future.”

The study calls for the city to commit to funding placemaking activities and for city staff across all departments to get on board with facilitating business development.

It also calls for better cooperation with Northwestern University, saying the university is an economic engine for the city and the city should see the growth and success of the university as a benefit for the city.

The report also calls for better data gathering to aid the city in best investing its limited resources.

And it says downtown doesn’t have to wait for office workers to return to be successful — saying there are opportunities to increase foot traffic downtown, even if office workers never return.