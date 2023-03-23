A new economic development report says Evanstonians are down on the city and its downtown shopping district. It offers a raft of suggestions for how to improve the reality and the perceptions.
The Evanston Thrives report, developed by a consulting firm for the city, has been in the works since last July and has involved interviews with merchants, city staff and local residents.
It’s scheduled to be posted on the city website later today after highlights were reviewed by the city’s Economic Development Committee Wednesday night.
The report, listing six critical factors for success. starts with a plea: “Don’t allow your perception of the city to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
It adds, “The business-owners, residents and even local leaders are perpetuating a narrative that Evanston is “dead” or “empty,” which overlooks a lot of the market strengths and uniqueness the city has to offer.”
“Even if Evanston isn’t as vibrant or active as it once was,” the report says, “a community that has given up on itself has no hope for a better future.”
The study calls for the city to commit to funding placemaking activities and for city staff across all departments to get on board with facilitating business development.
It also calls for better cooperation with Northwestern University, saying the university is an economic engine for the city and the city should see the growth and success of the university as a benefit for the city.
The report also calls for better data gathering to aid the city in best investing its limited resources.
And it says downtown doesn’t have to wait for office workers to return to be successful — saying there are opportunities to increase foot traffic downtown, even if office workers never return.
Sigh** Evanston is lacking some life. We need to be more attractive. We need better restaurants, facilities aimed towards family fun. Evanston Downtown has become a ghost town. I hope the city brings back The Custard Fair and the Cultural fairs. Have Jazz in the park, mini concert series downtown.
The proposed “fair workweek” ordinance alone is enough to drive businesses away. Unfortunately the City staff and elected officials live in a progressive dream world.
Shame that it took hundreds of thousands of dollars and a consultant to tell our civic leaders that Northwestern is our economic engine. Yet, these are the same leaders who will spend another hundred thousand dollars on a separate study to find out if they can make money on a capital investment of $0.
It feels like we’ve been successfully divided. The fundamentalists- both conservative right & progressive left, have been busily engaged in purging non-belivers be they RINO’s in red areas or racists in blue spheres. Generationally as well.
Boomers vs snowflake anyone?
What remains feels less vibrant, less cohesive, less connected. The pandemic has fueled this trajectory.
The question of whether this rift can or will be mended remains open. Perhaps a mutual threat from the external world will unite us vs an agreed upon Other (be it another group or some possibility of mutual suffering/survival).
The results of this division are similar to the findings of this report. It feels we are less than we used to be.
More than one nation, divisble, with mutually exclusive ideals of liberty and justice for those who agree with one’s belief system.
Did city government pay a consulting firm to say that we are “perpetuating a narrative” regarding the dire conditions of downtown Evanston? Facts, not perceptions: shops are closed, building are vacant and panhandling is worse. I do not know any residents who WANT to give up. So tell us something, Committee, that we don’t already know. You say we need a better relationship with Northwestern – is that really a newsflash? Or “opportunities for foot traffic” – please, do share. Live music, a working fountain, outdoor food carts and vendors, a good Italian restaurant, an ice cream parlor, what about a karaoke bar, a bowling alley, a dance club? I could go on but every one of these suggestions, there will committee, a hearing, public outcry, zoning issues, protests and multiple meetings. Nothing is ever easy in this town, making it daunting and sometimes an exercise in futility for business owners to try to set up shop here. But we are “perpetuating a narrative.” Really?
That’s right, as long as “Our Betters” continue to allow outfits like Connections for the Homeless (as a major glaring example) to have apparent city “priority” for “equity” reasons, *this* Evanston resident and many others will continue to have a “negative” attitude. I’ve talked to a number of our smaller long – time business owners on Davis Street, for example, and they are fed up with the much – increased panhandling, vagrancy, and general mayhem that the homeless have brought with them in the last several years. This is I guess is “by design”, as our Evanston government officials (in collusion with Connection) have basically declared Evanston a “safe haven” for any and all homeless. I never visit the downtown Target, as I’m tired of being accosted; my co- workers who use the Davis L station have many stories about the bad stuff they observe there, etcetera. Several downtown restaurant owners have told me they have repeated issues with disruptive vagrants coming into their establishments and causing trouble. Scores of 911 calls per *year* for the Margarita Inn homeless shelter that is located in a dense – and formerly pretty safe – residential neighborhood… the list *tiresomely* goes on and on…
Combine the above with all of the needless proposed penny – ante business restrictions, e.g. bag taxes, “cash – only” directives, etc., and why on earth would any business be drawn to Evanston – or even continue operating here?
Why do we hire some “consultant” to do what our city officials *should* be doing – simply going out on the streets to talk to us and to observe what we see every single day? I have repeatedly tried to contact my local alderman, Nieuwsma, about the Margarita/homeless issues, for example, and I’ve been completely ignored… it’s the same with my neighbors and those Davis Street business owners…
Respectfully,
Gregory Morrow – Evanston 4th Ward resident
Mary – you are correct. Our government bureaucracy is mind numbing. Make your plan and work you plan. Pretty basic economic thinking. We over think everything in this town to it’s detriment.
Evanston needs better restaurants and retail stores.
Some nice bar/restaurants to attract students and permanent residents alike would be good, too. There’s no good place to meet a friend for a drink!
Other college towns and North Shore suburbs are much more inviting.
Seems like Evanston tries to drive away businesses with its excessive regulations.
We need reasons people want to spend money and frequent downtown Evanston. There are too many noodle, bubble tea and coffee places. Most of downtown Evanston is geared towards college students who want a cheap meal (nothing wrong with that). But Evanston needs to attract people that will want to visit Evanston and spend money. Parking is a hinderance. Panhandlers are a hindrance. Adults zipping along on their bikes on sidewalks for pedestrians is a hinderance.
Perhaps downtown Evanston needs a visitors center open on weekends that can show people what they can do here and how to do it. Maybe get a day pass where you can enjoy the beach and restaurants and shops with a discounted pass for xyz amount on a meal or item over xyz amount. People bike PAST Evanston all summer long and don’t stop because of bike thefts, panhandlers and other hinderances. Make Evanston a social spending destination. Not just a social studies class. The same goes for motorcyclists. Evanston is missing out on a demographic of consumer (Harley enthusiasts) that spends money when out and about in groups.
A lot of people are bypassing spending money in Evanston in lieu of the safety and beauty of other Northshore communities (Wilmette and Winnetka ) or just having more fun in Chicago and avoiding the burbs all together.
There’s something very disturbing to me about the report labeling people who gave their honest opinions as being guilty of “perpetuating a narrative” and not just accurately reflecting how those people feel. Most everyone’s daily material circumstances are worse, or teetering on worse, and civic institutions – schools, local government, etc – are failing in leadership and direction. Everyone I know thinks that.
Similarly, the line about “prophecies” being self-fulfilling. Blaming Evanston’s downturn on people who recognize it leave those with political power totally off the hook for their own mis-management. Actual decisions cause our problems, not people’s outlooks or moods.
I’ll have to read the whole report when it’s published, but the weird language quoted here seems to be more directed towards soothing the egos of the people spending more money on reports and less towards reflecting the views of people who have to live with the results. This is cowardly HR / consultant speak, very un-democratic too.
Maybe if the city’s leaders stopped treating residents and small businesses like errant children who require bag taxes, bans on cashless purchases, etc, Evanston would feel more pleasurable.
Find ways to celebrate the city’s downtown area: create themed shopping days, invite businesses to open downtown pop-up shops and see what sticks.
Evanston should not be the city where fun goes to die.
On a recent nice day, I walked around downtown Evanston. There are too many panhandlers, too many closed shops, and the overall vibe is one of a neighborhood in decline. The City Council, with its Progressive agenda, seems to be going out of its way to discourage businesses from coming here. In their desire to help the few, they are dead set on overlooking the many.
