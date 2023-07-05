Evanston’s Independence Day Celebrations made a comeback in a big way this year, with a traditional Independence Day parade for the first time in four years. 

Festivities, including the parade, were canceled because of Covid in 2020 and 2021.

The city was set to resume its Fourth of July traditions last year, but they were canceled out of an abundance of caution due to the tragic violence which occurred during Highland Park’s parade that day.

However, the parade resumed this year resplendent with the usual marching bands, antique cars, and floats.  Take a look…

Desiree Shannon relocated to Evanston in 2022 from Columbus, Ohio. She has a journalism degree from Otterbein College of Ohio. During her undergraduate studies, she completed an internship with the Washington...

  1. Evanston should consider having the 4th of July parade in other wards like the 5th ward just saying! Why is it always on central street we should all have a chance to have it in every ward.

