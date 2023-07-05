Evanston’s Independence Day Celebrations made a comeback in a big way this year, with a traditional Independence Day parade for the first time in four years.

Festivities, including the parade, were canceled because of Covid in 2020 and 2021.

The city was set to resume its Fourth of July traditions last year, but they were canceled out of an abundance of caution due to the tragic violence which occurred during Highland Park’s parade that day.

However, the parade resumed this year resplendent with the usual marching bands, antique cars, and floats. Take a look…