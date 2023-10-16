Evanston police say a thief drove off with a 2009 Nissan from the parking lot of an apartment building in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue early Sunday afternoon — after finding a space key left inside the car.

Police also report in Monday’s Crime Bulletin that a cell phone, sunglasses and jewelry were taken in three different thefts from buildings.

A person who gave his address as a homeless shelter was arrested for trespass at Evanston Hospital.

And a Chicago man was arrested and charged with stealing alcohol from the Jewel-Osco on Chicago Avenue.