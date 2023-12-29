Evanston police say thieves targeted eight more Kia and Hyundai automobiles from Tuesday through Thursday, stealing three of them and damaging the steering columns on five more.

The incidents happened across a wide swath of town — including locations in the 2nd, 4th, 5th and 9th wards.

It was the continuation of a wave of auto theft incidents that saw reports of four cars stolen and seven others damaged earlier this week.

In addition, two cars were burglarized.

Police also report making seven arrests, including of two Chicago men now charged with organized retail theft.