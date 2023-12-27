Auto thieves stole four cars and damaged seven others on Tuesday and Wednesday, mostly in south Evanston.

Police report finding cars with damaged steering columns in the 100 block of Florence Avenue , the 200 block of Richmond Avenue , the 700 block of Judson Avenue, the 700 block of Hinman Avenue , the 800 block of Forest Avenue and the 1600 block of Maple Avenue.

A car was stolen from the 1000 block of Grove St. and is still missing.

And cars were stolen from the 1100 block of Colfax St., the 700 block of University Place and the 800 block of Dewey Avenue — but all three of those cars have been recovered.

The vehicles involved included nine Hyundais, plus a Kia and a Cadillac.

Police also report three arrests.