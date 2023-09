Evanston police say a resident of the 1700 block of Harrison Street found only glass on the pavement Tuesday morning where their 2015 Hyundai had been parked overnight.

Thieves failed to steal a 2018 Hyundai in the 600 block of Brummel Street Tuesday night — but damaged the car’s steering column in the attempt.

Police also report a 25-year-old woman arrested on Hartrey Avenue and charged with domestic battery.