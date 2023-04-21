Four Toyotas and a Nissan lost their catalytic converters to thieves in recent days. These among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

Madison at Asbury

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2021 Toyota near Madison Street and Asbury Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

800 Washington

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2011 Toyota in the 800 block of Washington Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

800 Oakton

Catalytic converters were removed from a 2015 Toyota and a 2011 Toyota in the 800 block of Oakton Street between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

1100 Maple

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2021 Nissan in the 1100 block of Maple Avenue between between noon on March 22 and noon on March 29.

2200 Howard

Miscellaneous merchandise was taken from a store in the 2200 block of Howard Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

800 Dodge

Consumable goods were taken from a convenience store in the 800 block of Dodge Avenue between 2:20 a.m. Monday and 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

600 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

ASSAULT

600 Oakton

An offender threatened a victim with a knife in an alley in the 600 block of Oakton Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

300 Dempster

A television receiver and clothing items were taken by a known offender from an apartment in the 300 block of Dempster Street between 7 a.m. and 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

BATTERY

1115 Fowler

Jourdan L. Kennedy, 24, of 1115 Fowler Ave., was arrested at that address at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday and charged with battery.

838 Dodge

Linda M Khatib, 56, of 1620 Foster St., was arrested at 838 Dodge Ave. at 5:30 p.m. Monday and charged with battery.

GRAFFITI

200 Kedzie

Graffiti was discovered in an alley in the 200 block of Kedzie Street at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

SHOTS HEARD

Howard at Asbury

Gunshots were reported at Howard Street and Asbury Avenue at 2:25 a.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

