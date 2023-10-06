Evanston police report that thieves have tried to steal five cars in the city since midweek.

They grabbed a 2004 Volvo that had been left unattended and running in the 900 block of Foster St. about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The rest of the incidents happened on south Evanston, with a silver 2018 Hyundai Elantra discovered missing from the 500 block of Asbury Avenue early Thursday and steering columns damaged in theft attempts discovered Wednesday in the 700 block of Brummel Street and the 100 block of Clyde Avenue.