Evanston police Wednesday reported three more cars stolen in the city — two Kias and a Hyundai — with one of them recovered with damage to its steering column.

The cars disappeared from the 1500 block of Colfax Street, the 100 block of Clyde Avenue and near the intersection of Brummel Street and Ridge Avenue.

In addition, a burglar stole an air compressor from a 2005 Acura in the 2500 block of Orrington Avenue, and a thief took the license plate off a Nissan in the parking garage at St. Francis Hospital.

Police report four people arrested — including two for domestic battery in separate incidents.