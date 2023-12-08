Evanston police say a robber stole two pizzas in the 2200 block of Foster Street Wednesday evening.

Later that night another robbery in the same block cost a victim an iPhone and other goods.

Early Tuesday morning a robber demanded cash from a clerk at the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Dodge Avenue.

A Segway scooter was discovered missing from the common area of an apartment building in the 1900 block of Ridge Avenue Monday afternoon.

And on Tuesday, porch pirates stole a package of clothes from the 1900 block of Greenleaf Street and a pack of water bottles from a patio in the 1800 block of Greenwood Street.