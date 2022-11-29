Barring any successful petition challenges, voters in Evanston’s 2nd Ward will have three candidates to choose from to become their alderperson next year.

With the close of the petition filing period Monday, no new candidates had emerged in the 9th Ward beyond the two who filed on the first day of the filing period Nov. 21, but a three-way race is now on tap in the 2nd Ward.

Patricia Gregory, of 1139 Fowler Ave., a physical education teacher at Lincoln Elementary School and a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Board, filed her petitions last Tuesday.

She joins the appointed incumbent, Krissie Harris, of 2216 Greenwood St., and Darlene Cannon, of 1317 Pitner Ave., in the race to fill out the remainder of the term of former 2nd Ward Ald. Peter Braithwaite.

Harris is manager of student life at Oakton Community College and a former board member of the YWCA Evanston/North Shore who has a master’s degree in higher education from Illinois State University.

Cannon is a community activist who’s on the board of the Citizens’ Network of Protection.

All three were among the nine 2nd Ward residents who sought to have Mayor Daniel Biss appoint them to the position after Braithwaite’s resignation.