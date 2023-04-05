In September, the D65 and D202 boards talked about the possibility of consolidating the two districts which could have eliminated the need to have separate superintendents — but decided they weren’t interested in that.

And D65 Board President Tracy Quattrocki said selection of a consulting firm to aid in the search for a new superintendent would have to be postponed until late October. The board ultimately interviewed four firms for the job at a public meeting

The firm selected, Hazard, Young Attea & Associates, presented plans early in November to wrap up the superintendent search by April 1, 2014.