A semi-trailer truck loaded with Pepsi products became stuck under the CTA Purple Line viaduct at Davis Street in Evanston Friday afternoon.

It’s a fairly frequent occurrence in Evanston, where short viaducts — in this case with just 11-feet-9-inches of clearance — pose an obstacle to forward motion for trucks that often are just a little bit taller.

Two lanes of Davis Street traffic were blocked while tow truck drivers from North Shore Towing worked to pull the damaged semi out of its predicament.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *