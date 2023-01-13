A semi-trailer truck loaded with Pepsi products became stuck under the CTA Purple Line viaduct at Davis Street in Evanston Friday afternoon.

It’s a fairly frequent occurrence in Evanston, where short viaducts — in this case with just 11-feet-9-inches of clearance — pose an obstacle to forward motion for trucks that often are just a little bit taller.

Two lanes of Davis Street traffic were blocked while tow truck drivers from North Shore Towing worked to pull the damaged semi out of its predicament.