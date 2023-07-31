Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita is holding a reusable bag giveaway at her Evanston district office Monday afternoon — the day before the city’s ban on single-use plastic shopping bags takes effect.

Morita says she’s partnered with members of the city’s state legislative delegation — Sen. Laura Fine, Rep Robyn Gable and Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz — to give away 1,000 insulated, reusable grocery bags from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday her district office, 908 Sherman Ave.

The plastic bag ban ordinance will also impose a 10-cent charge on paper grocery bags.

The City Council adopted the bag ban ordinance on May 22 with an effective date of Aug. 1.

