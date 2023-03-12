Evanston City Council members will face some tough choices Monday as they try to decide how to spend roughly the last 15% of the city’s nearly $43.2 million in pandemic-related federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

With a little over $6 million left to allocate, they’ve got over $8 million in pending requests, plus over $2 million in proposals that were once approved, have been withdrawn for various reasons but may be revived, and a request for more affordable housing funds that doesn’t have a price tag on it yet.

Here’s a summary of the proposals and what’s been spent so far.

Potential ARPA projectsEstimated budgetFormer proposalCommitted so far in category
Revenue replacement$12,175,701
Meridian barricades for outdoor events$613.000
Safety improvements to crosswalks$300,000
Negative economic impacts$11,458,100
“Evanston Thrives” business district improvements$3,000,000
Whole & Free Foods manufacturing facilityTBD$550,000
Rebuilding Exchange workforce training facilityTBD$1,200,000
Small business assistance program$500,000
ASPIRE workforce development program$200,000
HODC 44-unit affordable housing, Church at Darrow$1,500,000
Funding additional new affordable housing unitsTBD
Public health$3,152,500
Addressing health inequities in lower-income neighborhoods$1,500,000
Youth violence reduction programTBD$552,000
Additional capital funding for mental health living room350,000
Additional funding for social services and mental health services$200,000
Infrastructure$5,000,000
Premium pay$994,060
Participatory budgeting$3,000,000
Administrative and other$1,000,000
Totals$8,163,000$2,302,000$36,780,361
Unallocated funds available$6,393,323
Excess of proposals over available funds$1,769,677$2,302,000

More detail on the specific proposals is included in the packet for Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

