A 2017 Toyota’s window was broken by a subject who then ransacked the interior in the 800 block of Judson Avenue Wednesday night. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

800 Judson

A 2017 Toyota was entered by a burglary suspect who gained entry by breaking a window and then ransacking the vehicle’s interior between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:42 a.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported stolen.

700 Judson

Sunglasses were taken by a burglary suspect who broke a window of a 2015 Infiniti to gain entry between 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

1900 Sherman

Personal items were removed from a 2015 Ford in the 1900 block of Sherman Avenue between 10 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday.

BATTERY

1509 Ridge

Zackariah J. Hunter, 37, of 2121 Dewey Ave., was arrested at 1509 Ridge Ave. at 10:26 a.m. Thursday and charged with battery.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

800 Judson

A window was broken on a 2018 BMW in the 800 block of Judson Avenue between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 1:47 p.m. Thursday.

700 Forest

A window was broken on a 2013 Kia in the 700 block of Forest Avenue between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8:44 a.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

2121 Sheridan

Lamar Asim McNiel, address unknown, was arrested at 2121 Sheridan Road at 7:21 a.m. Thursday and charged with criminal trespass.

THEFT

300 Hamilton

A suspect entered a 2018 Hyundai in the 300 block of Hamilton Street after breaking a window and peeled the steering column between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.

800 Church

A red 2011 Toyota Venza that was left running was stolen from the 800 block of Church Street around 10 p.m. Saturday.

1600 Orrington

An attempt was made by someone to steal a 2020 Nissan in the 1600 block of Orrington Avenue by breaking a window to enter the vehicle and then proceeding to peel the steering column between 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

1000 Darrow

A copper 2016 Kia Sorento was stolen from the 1000 block of Darrow Avenue between 7 p.m. Thursday and 1:46 a.m. Friday by a subject who gained entry to the vehicle by breaking a window.

500 Michigan

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2004 Honda in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

2500 Gross Point

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2010 Toyota in the 2500 block of Gross Point Road between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

1800 Darrow

A package that had been delivered to a residence in the 1800 block of Darrow Avenue was stolen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

TRAFFIC

1900 Hartrey

Taisha M. Alvira, 22, of 2227 Foster St., was arrested at 1900 Hartrey Ave. at 11:53 p.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation.

1841 Howard

Perry J. Quindin, 25, of 7433 N. Wolcott Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1841 Howard St. at 12:26 a.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

