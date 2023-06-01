Evanston Now has created an interactive tool to let readers track what City Council members have proposed and whether those proposals have won the support of the rest of the Council.

As of its launch, the searchable database includes all 199 proposals made to the City Council’s Referrals Committee since it was created in 2021 and identifies ordinances, resolutions and other actions the Council has taken in response.

So far 81 of the proposals have been adopted in one form or another, 30 have been rejected, withdrawn, tabled, had a report placed on file, or have been sent back to a committee.

Five are currently under consideration by a committee, and 83 have seen no action at the Council level yet.

Readers who notice any gaps in the data are encouraged to report them to us.

The text of ordinances and resolutions can be found on the city website.