Someone removed traffic signs on Lake Shore Boulevard. This among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1100 Lake Shore

Some traffic signs were taken from the 1100 block of Lake Shore Boulevard at 7:46 a.m. Sunday. They were discovered later on the ground at the Lee Street Beach.

1500 Hinman

The door glass was broken in the common area of residences in the 1500 block of Hinman Avenue between 3 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

1700 Hovland

Someone used a hammer to damage the windshield of a Chevrolet in the 1700 block of Hovland Avenue between 10 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

ASSAULT

1409 Greenleaf

Shelton L. Bell, 48, of 1409 Greenleaf St., was arrested at that address at 8:21 p.m. on Sept. 30 and charged with aggravated assault.

BURGLARY

1900 Sherman

A burglar entered an unlocked residence in the 1900 block of Sherman Avenue between noon on Sept. 30 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 1 and stole medication.

SHOTS HEARD

Asbury at Madison|

Gunshots were reported at Asbury Avenue and Madison Street at 9:07 p.m. Saturday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

2100 Dodge

Gunshots were reported in the 2100 block of Dodge Avenue at 8:02 p.m. Sunday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

1700 Monroe

A purse and clothing were taken from a residence in the 1700 block of Monroe Street between August 15 and September 15.

800 Hinman

A package delivered to a residence in the 800 block of Hinman Avenue was stolen at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday.

2000 Darrow

A package delivered to a residence in the 2000 block of Darrow Avenue was stolen at about 6 a.m. Thursday.

1700 Sherman

Clothing items were taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue at 1 p.m. Friday.

1900 Sherman

A wallet and its contents were stolen from a residence in the 1900 block of Sherman Avenue between 10 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

1800 Maple

A purse and its contents were stolen from a residence in the 1800 block of Maple Avenue between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Friday.

2400 Howard

Alcoholic products were stolen from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street at 1:37 p.m. Friday.

2485 Howard

Jessica Helen Larson, 46, of 7661 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, was arrested at 2485 Howard St. at 2:49 p.m. Sunday and charged with retail theft.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

