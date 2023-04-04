A midnight drive without headlights down Evanston’s Ridge Avenue has led to felony weapons charges for a Chicago man.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says that officers on patrol in the 1500 block of Ridge Avenue just after midnight Saturday pulled over a red Nissan for driving without lights.

He says that after making contact with the driver, Terrance J. Hogan, the officers returned to their patrol vehicle to check his driver’s license status.

Left alone, Glew says, Hogan fled from the Nissan on foot, dropping a black sock as he fled.

Glew says officers managed to capture Hogan at 1566 Oak Ave., located the sock Hogan discarded and discovered it contained a loaded 9mm “ghost” handgun.

Hogan was arrested and transported to the station. Terrance J. Hogan (EPD photo)

Officers then searched Hogan’s vehicle, Glew says, and recovered about 197 grams of cannabis, plastic baggies, an electronic scale and a loaded extended 9mm magazine.

Hogan’s Nissan was towed and impounded pending seizure.

Hogan, 37, who gave his address as 1458 S. Canal St. in Chicago, the location of the Pacific Garden Mission, did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license.

The state’s attorney’s office approved felony weapons charges against Hogan of armed violence with a dangerous weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He also faces felony and misdemeanor drug charges, a misdemeanor charge of driving on a revoked or suspended license and traffic citations for driving without headlights and no proof of insurance.

Hogan was released on a $40000D bond. His next court date is May 2 at the Skokie Courthouse.