Passengers who stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic have been returning to the train, bus, and L, according to 2023 ridership statistics released Wednesday by the Regional Transportation Authority.

CTA, Metra, and PACE, all of which serve Evanston, finished the year with a total of 326.6 million riders, the first time since the pandemic began in March 2019 that more than 300 million people rode the three transit systems.

RTA notes that the jump from 2022 to 2023 of 45 million riders “represents an increase that is equal to the annual transit ridership of Dallas.”

However, if you look out of the window of your Metra or CTA train, or CTA or PACE bus, you’ll see a very dark financial cloud hanging over the transit system.

While post-pandemic ridership has been increasing, and is expected to keep doing so, ridership is still far below the 2019 pre-COVID level of 562 million.

And, because of COVID-induced changes in commuting habits, such as working from home instead of heading to downtown Chicago (or downtown Evanston), total ridership is not expected to reach or even come close to pre-pandemic levels in future years, topping out at 68% of pre-pandemic levels in 2026.

Fewer riders means fewer dollars to pay for transit employees and equipment.

Federal COVID relief money has been covering the shortfall, but that runs out in 2026, when the transit systems face a combined $730 million deficit.

The agencies have been doing various things to boost ridership and cut costs. For example, PACE recently began a faster, limited-stop “Pulse” bus service between Evanston and O’Hare Airport.

And Metra is transitioning to a “regional rail” approach, looking more at midday, night and weekend service instead of concentrating on the long-time model of morning and afternoon commutes to and from Chicago.

On Feb. 1, Metra begins a new, simplified fare structure — less expensive in some cases, but also an increase in one product when the 10-trip ticket book is eliminated, replaced with a 5-pack.

On that date, Metra will also close ticket windows at all stations. Passengers will have to either use a Ventra app, ticket vending machines, or buy tickets from the conductor on the train.

Metra has seen the biggest year-to-year ridership increase (37%), according to CTA.

However, Metra also bottomed out at the lowest level during COVID, with ridership at times in single-digit percentages compared to before the pandemic.

Proof of the new post-COVID reality is that across all transit agencies, Sundays saw the highest percentage increase over 2022, and Wednesdays had the highest total ridership.

Many office workers no longer go downtown on Mondays and Fridays, plus Wednesdays are theater and concert matinee days, when many suburbanites take the train into Chicago.

The transit funding saga itself could become a play, with a Snidely Whiplash character tying commuters to the tracks while transit agencies sell the public and politicians on ways to increase funding and stave off huge service cuts in 2026.

Of course, this would be one melodrama when the person on the tracks actually wants to see a train, which otherwise might have to be eliminated due to lack of money.