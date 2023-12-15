Evanston police report two cars parked on the street were discovered missing in south Evanston on Wednesday.

A 2017 Honda Accord was taken from the 800 block of Wesley Avenue and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was taken from the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Oakton Street.

Also reported missing — from the 100 block of Callan Avenue — a security camera taken from a residence on the block.

A Rogers Park man was arrested shortly before midnight Wednesday in the 2100 block of Howard and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

And a homeless woman was arrested Wednesday evening at St. Francis Hospital and charged with battery.