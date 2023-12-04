Evanston police report an array of crime involving cars over the weekend.

Someone stole a 2005 Cadillac left unlocked in the 1900 block of Dewey Avenue late Saturday and a 2016 Chevy disappeared from the 800 block of Dobson Street Saturday afternoon.

Unlocked cars were broken into in the 2300 block of Cowper Avenue and the 3200 block of Colfax Street in northwest Evanston and a burglar broke a window of a car in a parking garage in the 1100 block of Howard Street.

And doors and frames of five cars were damaged near the intersection of Thayer Street and Ewing Avenue late Saturday.