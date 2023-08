Evanston police report two cars stolen in the city last Friday — a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country taken from the 1200 block of Main Street and a 2020 Kia taken from the 500 block of Church Street.

In addition, burglars damaged the steering column of a 2017 Hundai in the 1100 block of Sherman Avenue and stole a handicap placard from a car in the 600 block of Grove Street.

There were also two arrests for assault and two for battery.

Details in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.