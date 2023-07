Evanston police report two men were arrested on domestic battery charges on Independence Day.

Zacchaeus T. Smith, of 1941 Darrow Ave., was arrested at that address at 1:42 p.m., and Dontain N. Williams, 50, of 1542 W. Birchwood Ave. in Chicago, was arrested at 156 Asbury Ave. at 8:47 p.m.

Wednesday’s crime bulletin from the police department also includes three other arrests and the aggravated robbery of a restaurant on Howard Street.