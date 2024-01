Evanston police say two people taken into custody late Monday at the CVS drug store at 101 Asbury Avenue have been charged with retail theft.

The two — a 42 year old Hazel Crest man and a 31-year-old Harvey woman — were arrested at the store at 11:33 p.m.

Another drug store, the Walgreens on Chicago Avenue, was hit by a shoplifter who stole soap and medication Tuesday morning.