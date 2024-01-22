Update 2:30 p.m.: Four Evanston firefighters were injured when a floor collapsed under them as they battled a blaze in a single-family home at 1143 Florence Ave. Monday morning.

Fire Division Chief Kimberly Kull says says the fire was reported about 9:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrive they found billowing black smoke and heavy fire conditions at the rear of the structure.

The fire, which had started in the basement, quickly spread to additional floors, requiring four hose lines and aid from seven fire departments.

Kull says the fire was brought under control within an hour.

Two occupants in the building safely evacuated with one cat and a dog before fire crews arrived but a second cat died in the fire.

Extensive structural damage led to a partial collapse of the first floor, trapping two firefighters. A mayday was called, and both firefighters were rapidly extricated from the structure. They were transported in stable condition to a hospital for evaluation.

Kull says two other firefighters were also injured during the effort to extinguish the fire.

Update 2:30 p.m.: Of the firefighters who were injured, Kull says all were in stable condition. Two have already been released from the hospital and the other two are expected to be released soon.

Extensive smoke and fire damage resulted in the displacement of the building’s residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.