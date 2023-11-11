Evanston fire officials say two people suffered minor burns Friday night from a kitchen fire in an eight-story apartment building at 1501 Maple Ave.

Fire Division Chief Kimberly Kull says fire units were called to the scene about 6:45 p.m. and found nothing visible from the street — but heavy smoke and fire conditions on the third floor.

The entire building was evacuated. Additional fire crews were called to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes — containing it to the unit where it began.

Moderate smoke and water damage led to displacement of two residents. They were assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.