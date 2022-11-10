A new tenant moving to the 1603 Orrington office tower won support from the Land Use Commission Wednesday night to install illuminated signs atop Evanston’s tallest building.

Two new divisions of the organization formerly known as Underwriters Laboratories — UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement — both now headquartered on the main UL Solutions campus at 333 Pfingsten Road in Northbrook — are seeking to lease roughly 53,000 square feet on the top floors of the 300,000 square foot building. Steve DeGodny.

Steve DeGodny, vice-president for leasing at building owner Golub & Company, says the building had just a 6% vacancy rate, including sublease space, in 2019.

“But then COVID happened,” he added, “and everyone was affected. Companies defaulted on leases, downsized and switched to remote work.”

DeGodny said the tower now has a 33% vacancy rate and leases on another third of the space “are rolling over during the next three years.”

He added that given the relatively small size of the Evanston office market, “it is extremely rare to see a 50,000 square foot tenant come into this market and lease one block of space.” Terry Brady

Terry Brady, CEO of UL, said he’s a fourth-generation Evanstonian who opened his first checking account 60 years ago in the rotunda of the then State National Bank building.

Brady said the research work of the two UL groups would be enhanced by being close to the Northwestern University campus and that the location would appeal to young researchers who prefer using public transportation and who — if they don’t have cars — have a hard time getting to the current site in Northbrook.

The plans call for logotype signs on the north and south faces of the building — each 200 square feet in size — the north sign with the green color of the UL Research Institutes, the south sign with the blue color of UL Standards & Engagement. Renderings showing an aerial view of the proposed sign on the north face of the building during the day and at night.

The LED lights in the signs would be on dimmer controls and would only be illuminated until 11 p.m.

The plans require several variations from the city’s sign code, which, among other things, only offers approval by right for tall-building identification signs when the building tenant occupies the entire building above the first floor. A rendering showing the proposed monument sign on the building’s plaza.

Zoning Administrator Melissa Klotz told the commission that staff had received 27 letters favoring the proposal and 10 opposed.

The only public comment at the meeting came from former Preservation Commission member Jack Weiss, who said he had co-authored the city’s original sign ordinance decades ago.

Weiss said the Land Use Commission was “not well-equipped to address signage proposals” and said UL’s requests were excessive, asking nearly twice what’s permitted.

But Commissioner George Halik said he believed the signage proposal was reasonable.

“The site is one of the largest in Evanston,” Halik said, so the size of the signage in relation to the scale of the building is appropriate.

And UL has “a great logo,” he added. “It’s handsome and doesn’t scream at you,” suggesting that if the signs proposed for the top of the building had included lettering identifying the names of the divisions “I would have a totally different reaction.”

The only vote against the proposal was cast by Commissioner Kristine Westerberg, who said “tenant signage at this level is unprecedented for Evanston.”

But Commissioner Max Puchtel, while agreeing that it is unprecedented, said it would be a change for the better.

He disagreed with letters submitted opposing the plan that said the signs would give the city a “corporate” feel.

This isn’t the same as having “Visa” on top of the building, Puchtel said. UL, he suggested, would add a technological, professional feel to the building and enhance the image of Evanston.

The sign request now goes to the City Council for a final decision.