The cabin where the Unabomber was arrested by the FBI on April 3, 1996, and a mugshot photo of Theodore Kaczynski after his arrest. (FBI photos)

Theodore Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber, died Saturday at a federal prison medical center in Butner, North Carolina, at age 81.

Kaczynski began his terror campaign with two bombs that exploded at Northwestern University.

A security guard, Terry Marker, was injured in the first explosion, on May 25, 1978. A graduate student, John Harris was injured in the second blast on May 9, 1979.

The Chicago-born domestic terrorist and former mathematics professor eventually killed three people and injured 23 by the time of his arrest in 1996.

