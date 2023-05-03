An unlocked 2007 Cadillac was taken from the 1300 block of Dewey Avenue Monday night. This among the stories in Wednesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT
1300 Dewey
A tan 2007 Cadillac that was parked unlocked in the 1300 block of Dewey Avenue was stolen between 10 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

1500 Cleveland
The catalytic converter was removed from a 2013 Toyota in the 1500 block of Cleveland Street between 9:10 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

2400 Howard
A purse or wallet was stolen at the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Alcoholic products were stolen at the same location around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

ASSAULT
2420 Main
Demetri D. Hayward, 31, of 317 Fieldstone Court, Bolingbrook, was arrested at 2420 Main St. at 12:14 p.m. Monday and charged with aggravated assault. He is due in court on June 6 at 9 a.m.

BATTERY
901 Maple
Lisa Iremia, 49, of 901 Maple Ave., was arrested at that address at 7:58 p.m. Monday and charged with domestic battery. She is due in court on May 10 at 9 a.m.

BURGLARY
300 Custer
A purse or wallet was taken from an unlocked 2021 Kia in the 300 block of Custer Avenue between 6 and 6:30 a.m. Monday.

OTHER
1703 Orrington
Dianna N. Thompson, 38, of 6820 S. Oglesby Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1703 Orrington Ave. at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday and charged with disorderly conduct.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

