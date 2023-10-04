After just six months in business, the Thomas & Dutch restaurant in the Orrington Hotel building is calling it quits.

Owners T.J. Callahan and Ferdia Doherty issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, announcing that Sunday will be the restaurant’s last day of operation.

No reasons were given for the surprise closing, which comes after the owners put thousands of dollars into converting the previous Farmhouse restaurant at the same location into a more upscale dining establishment.

When Thomas & Dutch opened, Callahan said “we think there’s an opportunity for a truly top shelf, sophisticated restaurant in Evanston.”

Thomas & Dutch started out with a mandatory 20% service charge instead of tipping, but later returned to the old system of gratuities.

In their statement, the owners thanked the “loyal Evanston community for a wonderful decade.”

“Friends move all the time,” the statement continued, adding the owners are “excited for what the future holds.”

The restaurant’s website said, “We have loved being in Evanston for such a long time but alas we must move on.”

The site also notes that “This is only the beginning of our journey. We have more in store!”

What that “more in store” may turn out to be, however, was not disclosed.

We have a request in to Callahan to discuss the closing, and will update this story if we receive additional information.

The same owners are continuing with their Farm Bar restaurant in Lakeview.