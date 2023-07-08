Evanston police say vandals damaged four properties in a two block stretch of Jackson Avenue in the wake of the Independence Day holiday.

Residents reported paint splattered on the wall and stairwell of one building and a cut electrical cord in another building in the 2000 block and damage to gutters and downspouts on two other buildings in the 1900 block.

There were also five cases of retail theft among a total of 16 incidents across the city as well as two arrests in the latest EPD crime bulletin.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

