Evanston police say vandals damaged windows on four cars in the 5th Ward Monday evening and early Tuesday.

The incidents occurred in the 2300 block of Foster Street, the 2100 block of Emerson Street, 1900 block of Jackson Avenue and near the intersection of Darrow Avenue and Lyons Street.

Police also reported retail theft incidents at two convenience stores, a liquor store and a department store.

And police made six arrests, including two for domestic battery.