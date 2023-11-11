Evanston veterans and their families gathered in Evanston’s Fountain Square on a chilly but sunny Veterans Day morning Saturday to honor those who have served in the nation’s armed forces.
But someone missing from the ceremony was a focus of attention for many at the event.
Henry Revis Jr., who for decades had sung the national anthem at Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies in Evanston, died less that two weeks ago, on Oct. 30, at age 66.
Revis was the son of the former commander of American Legion Post 42 in Evanston, Henry Revis Sr., who died last year at age 86.
Revis Jr. had worked at the Evanston Post Office and as activity director at Skokie Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
His obituary says, “He was blessed with a beautiful voice that graced the ears of everyone who was lucky enough to hear him sing.”
A funeral service for Revis Jr. was held Saturday morning.