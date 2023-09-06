A semi-trailer truck carrying construction materials lost part of its load shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday when it tried to roll under the Union Pacific viaduct on Church Street at Maple Avenue in Evanston.
The load was a bit too tall for 12-foot-7-inch clearance under the viaduct — and about half of it slid right off onto the pavement before the truck came to a halt.
Traffic on Church Street is likely to be partially obstructed while the truck and its load are cleared away.
Any disruption to Metra service?
None that we’re aware of.
–Bill
Leave a comment