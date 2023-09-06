A semi-trailer truck carrying construction materials lost part of its load shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday when it tried to roll under the Union Pacific viaduct on Church Street at Maple Avenue in Evanston.

Credit: Luis Mazariegos

The load was a bit too tall for 12-foot-7-inch clearance under the viaduct — and about half of it slid right off onto the pavement before the truck came to a halt.

Traffic on Church Street is likely to be partially obstructed while the truck and its load are cleared away.

