Evanston police say the person found dead Saturday at the Holiday Inn — originally believed to be a woman in her 20s or 30s — has been identified as a 15-year-old runaway.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew say the victim, Nyasia Jennings, had been reported missing from Chicago.

The medical examiner’s determination of the manner and cause of her death are awaiting toxicology tests.

Jennings was found dead by cleaning staff in a sixth floor room at the hotel late Saturday morning.

Police are continuing to investigate her death. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.