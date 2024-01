Evanston police say three robbers — one armed with a gun — approached a driver sitting in a car near the intersection of Main Street and Brown Avenue about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

They persuaded the victim to hand over money to them before fleeing from the scene.

Relatively quiet otherwise, with two shoplifting incidents, one porch piracy case, one graffiti incident, and a case of vandalism to items in the yard of a home in the 800 block of Crain Street.