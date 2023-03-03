The wallet of a customer at Peet’s Cafe and Coffee Shop in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue was snatched from her purse Thursday at about 4:15 p.m. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

1600 Chicago

A 61-year-old woman told police that her wallet was taken from her purse at Peet’s Cafe and Coffee House in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, she noticed that major purchases had been made with a credit card from that wallet by the subject at Target.

600 Sheridan

A package delivered to a residence in the 600 block of Sheridan Road was stolen around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

2300 Hartzell

A red 2016 Kia Rio was stolen from the 2300 block of Hartzell Street between 5:15 p.m. Thursday and 7:39 a.m. Friday.

1700 Orrington

Jewelry belonging to a 57-year-old man was taken from his guest room at the Hilton Orrington Hotel in the 1700 block of Orrington Avenue between 10:45 a.m. and noon on Thursday, the victim told police.

BURGLARY

1700 Hinman

Two bicycles were taken from the garage area of a residence in the 1700 block of Hinman Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

900 Elmwood

Someone threw a bottle at a building in the 900 block of Elmwood Avenue between 5 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Thursday, breaking a window.

GRAFFITI

700 Asbury

Graffiti was discovered on a stop sign in the 700 block of Asbury Avenue at 1:19 p.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

