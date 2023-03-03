The wallet of a customer at Peet’s Cafe and Coffee Shop in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue was snatched from her purse Thursday at about 4:15 p.m. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT
1600 Chicago
A 61-year-old woman told police that her wallet was taken from her purse at Peet’s Cafe and Coffee House in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, she noticed that major purchases had been made with a credit card from that wallet by the subject at Target.

600 Sheridan
A package delivered to a residence in the 600 block of Sheridan Road was stolen around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

2300 Hartzell
A red 2016 Kia Rio was stolen from the 2300 block of Hartzell Street between 5:15 p.m. Thursday and 7:39 a.m. Friday.

1700 Orrington
Jewelry belonging to a 57-year-old man was taken from his guest room at the Hilton Orrington Hotel in the 1700 block of Orrington Avenue between 10:45 a.m. and noon on Thursday, the victim told police.

BURGLARY
1700 Hinman
Two bicycles were taken from the garage area of a residence in the 1700 block of Hinman Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
900 Elmwood
Someone threw a bottle at a building in the 900 block of Elmwood Avenue between 5 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Thursday, breaking a window.

GRAFFITI
700 Asbury
Graffiti was discovered on a stop sign in the 700 block of Asbury Avenue at 1:19 p.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related document:

March_-_03DRDownload

Charles Bartling

cbartling@comcast.net

A resident of Evanston since 1975, Chuck Bartling holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and has extensive experience as a reporter and editor for daily newspapers, radio...

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *